Komatireddy Venkat Reddy slams KCR for extending financial aid to Punjab farmers

Nalgonda: Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy criticised Chief Minister K Chandrasheka Rao for providing financial aid to the farmers of Punjab.

Addressing his supporters in Nalgonda, the Congress leader said that CM extended the financial help the farmers of other State while ignoring purchasing of paddy produced by famers in his own State. "Who is he to donate money of people of the State to other States for self-publicity at the national level," he questioned.

He expressed his anger over pushing the rich State into Rs 5 lakh crore debt.

The Bhongir MP said that Nalgonda, which gave him the political life as well as opportunity to become an MLA and a minister for 20 years, was a heartbeat for him.

He said that the debt of people of Nalgonda constituency who supported him in every time could not be repaid.

He inaugurated the newly established camp office with the blessings of priests. He cut a cake arranged by the party ranks on the occasion of his birthday.

Leaders and activists congratulated him on his birthday and presented flower bouquets and mementos.

Komatireddy said that the MLA post is enough for him to serve the people.

Addressing the gathering, he said, he lost MLA seat with CM KCR's betrayal during the assembly elections but with the blessings of people he won Bhongir MP seat.

He thanked all his followers for participating in a rally in the hot sun held on the occasion of his birthday.

He said posts are nothing before development of the constituency and added that he had sacrificed his ministerial post for the State of Telangana.

He alleged that there is no development in Nalgonda town and mandals of constituency in last three years. Panagal flyover, underground drainage, cc roads, transformers across the constituency all were done during his tenure only.

He explained that he neither did any wrongs nor encouraged false cases against opposition party leaders and ranks in his 20 year as an MLA tenure and 3years as an MP.

He said that he has been extending cooperation to the needy and providing financial assistance for the education of poor students.

He urged people of Nalgonda to support him to win the next Assembly election with highest majority in the State and assured that he will work for the development of the constituency and will address the issues of people irrespective of party affiliation.

Party leaders Patel Rameshreddy, Birla Ayilaiya, Burri Srinivasreddy, Vanguru Laxmaiah, Gummula Mohanreddy, Nursing Srinivas, former councilors, MPTCs and former sarpanches, fans and Congress ranks in large number took part in rally and birthday celebrations of Venkat Reddy.