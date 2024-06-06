Komatireddy vents ire over delayed TIMS hospital works

Hyderabad: Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Wednesday expressed displeasure over the delay in the construction of four super-specialty government hospitals under the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS).

He directed officials to expedite the work of TIMS and complete it at the earliest. Reddy reviewed the construction of the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) and TIMS hospitals at the Secretariat while expressing displeasure over the slow pace of the work.

He said there was no dearth of funds as banks were giving loans for the construction of buildings and directed officials to expedite work and finish the construction of all TIMS buildings at the earliest.

The government had already secured the NOC related to LB Nagar and Alwal TIMS hospitals; hence, officials should start the work and complete it as per schedule, the minister said. “There is a lot of pressure on Osmania General Hospital, Gandhi Hospital, and NIMS. Efforts should be made to complete the work of TIMS at the earliest,” he stressed.

Reddy expressed concern over the conditions of roads across the State and directed officials to repair all the damaged roads on a war-footing basis. Most roads in the State need repair, as in the last five years, proper maintenance has not been done. “We need to speed up the work of road repairs as people are facing difficulties in commuting,” he said.

The Minister asked the R&B officials to provide parking place at the Secretariat and complete the work of the new Hyderabad Collectorate Building.