Kompati Bhagat Reddy Elected as BJP Aiza Town President
Gadwal: Aiza: As part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) organizational elections, Kompati Bhagat Reddy was elected as the Aiza Town President. The election was officiated by Telangana BJP Vice President and former Uppal MLA NVS Prabhakar, along with BJP Election In-Charge Vidyasagar Reddy.
On this occasion, Kompati Bhagat Reddy expressed his gratitude to those who supported his election. He thanked Mahabubnagar MP and BJP National Vice President DK Aruna, District President S. Ramachandra Reddy, DK Snigdha Reddy, Alampur Assembly constituency candidate Rajagopal, KK Reddy, and various booth presidents and senior leaders for their trust and cooperation.
The event witnessed participation from leaders at the state, district, mandal, and booth levels.