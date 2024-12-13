Live
Komuravelli Mallanna Swamy Jatara from Jan 19
Hyderabad: Endowments Minister Konda Surekha on Thursday directed officials to take up the Komuravelli Mallanna Swamy Kalyanam and Jatara starting on January 19 in a grand manner.
She instructed Siddipet collector Mikkilineni Manu Chowdary and Komuravelli temple on the ensuing programmes. The kalyanam will take place at 10:45 am on December 29. The jatara starting on January 19 will continue till March 23, featuring ten Sundays of vibrant celebrations. During a review meeting via video conference at the Secretariat, Surekha emphasised the importance of elaborate arrangements to ensure devotees face no inconveniences. She reviewed the funds allocated for temple development activities and discussed the preparations for the event. She said that CM A Revanth Reddy would soon be invited to the grand jatara.
To enhance the experience for devotees, the minister directed officials to maintain high standards in the preparation of prasadam, including laddus, and to complete all arrangements at least a week before the festival. She instructed the culture department to organise traditional folk performances, such as Oggukatha, every evening during the jatara.