Konda Laxman Bapuji’s legacy looms large as IIHT Lab opens

Hyderabad: Telangana’shandloom sector received a major boost on Friday with the inauguration of the Indian Institute of Handloom Technology (IIHT) laboratory. Handloom and Textile Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao declared that the newly established IIHT will be developed to compete with global institutions, while also serving as a tribute to the legacy of freedom fighter and handloom activist Konda Laxman Bapuji.

Speaking at the event, Minister Tummala recalled that the only IIHT in the united Andhra Pradesh was located at Venkatagiri. Following the bifurcation, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy successfully convinced the Central government to sanction an IIHT for Telangana, marking a significant achievement for the state’s weaving community. “In honor of Konda Laxman Bapuji, the institute has been named after him. Officials have been directed to make it one of the finest in the country so that Bapuji’s fame and prestige continue to grow,” he said.

Highlighting the government’s commitment, Minister Tummala revealed that Rs 1,000 crore has been released for the handloom sector in just one and a half years under CM Revanth Reddy’s leadership. He compared this with the previous administration, which he alleged had launched schemes hastily and abandoned them due to political motives.

One of the flagship initiatives is the Indira Mahila Shakti saree programme, under which one crore women will receive handloom sarees. “This order has ensured continuous work for weavers, eliminating the uncertainty of waiting for employment,” the Minister noted.

To strengthen infrastructure, a yarn depot has been established at Vemulawada at a cost of Rs 50 crore, already supplying 2,368 metric tonnes of yarn to associations. Under the Handloom Abhayahastam scheme, the government is implementing Netanna Chuddha and Netanna Bharosa programmes with an outlay of Rs 168 crore. Of this, Rs 304 crore has been released under Netanna Chuddha, Rs 68 crore under savings support, Rs 40 crore under yarn subsidy, and Rs 33 crore towards personal loan waivers for handloom workers.

Minister Tummala emphasised that the handloom sector is not merely an economic activity but a symbol of India’s culture and traditions. He reiterated that CM Revanth Reddy’s vision is centred on making both farmers and weavers happy, ensuring that Telangana’s cultural heritage thrives alongside modern competitiveness.

The event was attended by Handloom and Textiles Principal Secretary Sailaja Ramaiyar and other senior officials, underscoring the government’s resolve to elevate Telangana’s handloom industry to international standards.