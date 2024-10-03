Konda Surekha dubs KTR a drug addict

Hyderabad: Describing BRS working president K T Rama Rao to be a drug addict, Minister Konda Surekha blamed him for the ‘suffering of scores of actresses' while serving as Minister during the BRS regime.

Konda Surekha’s shocking comments came in the backdrop of the objectionable social media posts of her widely shared, allegedly BRS party workers. Responding to questions at Gandhi Bhavan, the Minister who remained upset about the way she was getting ‘trolled’ blamed KTR for the divorce of actors Samantha and Nagachaitanya, the son of cine star Nagarjuna. “When the N-Convention Centre was about to get demolished (during BRS rule), KTR tried to strike a deal with Nagarjuna's family. He sought favours and asked the family to send Samantha to him. Even Nagarjuna has forced her, but the actress refused, prompting the divorce. This is an open secret, and the entire cine industry is aware of it. KTR is behind the breaking of the family,” she alleged.

Further explaining how KTR exploited the other actresses, the Minister said that similar to Rakulpreet Singh, two others hastened to get married. “He not only harassed but also tried to make them drug addicts. KTR forced them to submit after tapping their phones and threatening to make certain calls public,” she claimed.

Responding to the allegations, Nagarjuna, while strongly condemning the statements, demanded the Minister withdraw her statements. “Please respect the privacy of fellow humans. Being in a respectable position, avoid pulling into controversy the private lives of cine personalities while taking on the rivals. The allegations made against our family are devoid of truth and completely unwarranted. I request you to withdraw the statements,” he urged.

Actor Prakashraj, the first prominent actor to react on this, questioned the ‘shameless’ politics, which derided the female cine actors. While another female Minister Seethakka backed the cabinet colleague and held that the statements were not targeted at any of the actors.