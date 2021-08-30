Konda Surekha 'favoured' by majority leaders

Hyderabad: The AICC State in-charge and MP Manickam Tagore on Monday held a meeting with important State leaders in Gandhi Bhavan to discuss at length to finalise candidate for the upcoming Huzurabad by-election and holding of 'Dalita Girijana Dandora' meeting in Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's constituency of Gajwel.



The leaders have already submitted names of Konda Surekha, who is a former minister, Sadananda and Krishna Reddy to Tagore for contesting the by-elections. A majority of leaders supported the candidature of Konda Surekha in the meeting. Tagore will hand over the final list to the party's national president Sonia Gandhi after compiling opinions of the majority leaders.