Konda Surekha launches temple development works

Peddapalli: Endowments Minister Konda Surekha said that steps are being taken to develop Sri Sita Ramanjaneya Swamy temple in Sabbitham village of Peddapalli mandal with Rs 50 lakh.

On Tuesday, the minister along with District Collector Koya Sri Harsha and Peddapalli MLA Chinthakunta Vijaya Ramana Rao laid the foundation stone for the development of Sabbitham Sita Ramanjaneya Temple.

The Minister said that according to wishes of the people, Sri Sita Ramanjaneya Swamy Temple in Sabbitham village is merged with the department and will be developed at a cost of Rs 50 lakh.

The development works of the temple will be completed on time with quality and will be opened to the devotees.

The temple in Sabbitam village has an earlier history, if the people of the village took the idols here, they brought them again and installed them and built a temple, where besides Sri Sita, Rama, Anjaneya Swamy, Eshwara and Navagraha were also installed.

The minister said that as people voluntarily came and requested to merge the temple with the Endowments department, it was done and funds were granted for its development.

MLA Vijaya Ramana Rao thanked the minister for visiting the village.

The MLA congratulated the people who not only gave land to build the temple but also participated in its construction.

He said that it has been a year since the idol was installed in the temple and he is very happy that the minister has allocated Rs 50 lakh to complete the remaining development works.