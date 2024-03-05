Konda Vishweshwar Reddy Engages with Serilingampally Community, Pledges Vision for Better Urban Living!

Hyderabad: Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, the BJP candidate for Chevella, hosted a significant meeting with the Residence Welfare Association (RWA) members of the Serilingampally community, at Hotel Daspalla, today. This event aimed to introduce Konda Vishweshwar Reddy as the BJP candidate from Chevella district while also providing a platform to understand and address the local community's concerns.

During the interactive session, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy unveiled his vision for the community, emphasizing the need for community schools close to gated communities, cleaner lakes, improved walking tracks, and better electricity and water resources management. The discussion also delved into the core principles of the BJP and how these principles drive the party's progress, independent of individual members. Additionally, Reddy elaborated on Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's economic policies and their impact on local and municipal governance.

Konda Vishweshwar Reddy further announced that his manifesto outlining plans for a better urban future will be released within the next week, demonstrating his commitment to addressing the needs of urban dwellers. Attendees raised concerns regarding electricity costs and water shortages, to which he provided insightful solutions. Konda Vishweshwar Reddy explained how effective electricity metering and management strategies can reduce costs, emphasizing the need to expand such policies city-wide. Moreover, Reddy assured the audience that he had conducted extensive research on water management policies and was prepared to collaborate with the water department to implement practical solutions.

The event marked a crucial step in Reddy's engagement with the Serilingampally community, reflecting his dedication to addressing their needs and concerns. With promising initiatives and a clear vision for urban development, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy emerges as a leader committed to fostering positive change in the community.

For More information please contact: 9959154371/ 9963980259.