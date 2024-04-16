Konda Vishweshwar Reddy exudes confidence amidst Praja Ashirwada Yatra triumph

Rangareddy: In a fervent address to supporters in Kandukuru mandal in Maheshwaram, Chevella parliamentary constituency BJP candidate, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, expressed profound gratitude for the overwhelming support garnered during his Praja Ashirwada Yatra. The yatra, initially intended as a means to seek blessings from the people of Chevella before filing his nomination, evolved into a resounding triumph, attracting massive crowds at every stop.

Vishweswar Reddy attributed the success of his campaign to the unwavering support of women and youth, who rallied behind him in significant numbers. Reflecting on the journey, he noted a remarkable influx of support, with thousands joining the BJP ranks along the way. Bolstered by this outpouring of affection, he expressed unwavering optimism about securing victory with a substantial majority, surpassing three lakhs.

However, Vishweswar Reddy was quick to highlight the challenges posed by his opponents, particularly the Congress party, which he described as conspicuously devoid of public support within the State. Accusing the Congress of resorting to baseless tactics, he emphasised their reliance on spreading unfounded rumours to undermine his candidacy. He attributed the Congress party’s past victories to the misrule of the BRS family and the unpopular policies of KCR, asserting that the dynamics shift during Lok Sabha elections as the focus broadens to national issues.

He highlighted the support garnered from grassroots leaders of both the Congress and BRS, signalling a shift in alliances in favour of his candidacy for the forthcoming elections.

He also aimed at his opponent, Chevella Congress candidate Ranjith Reddy, accusing him of a history of harassment within the party ranks and a lack of trust and cooperation from constituents. He alleged that Ranjith Reddy’s reliance on community and caste affiliations to secure votes reflected a desperate attempt to compensate for his shortcomings.