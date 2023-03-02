Kondagattu temple robbery: Sniffer Dog plays a key role to nab thieves

It is known that there was robbery at Kondagattu temple of Jagityal district on 24th of this month. The police who have deployed 10 special teams to identify the robbers involved in this robbery succeeded in nabing the thieves.

In this background, the sniffo dog named Robin has played a key role in identifying the clues related to the gang of robbers. Based on the Robin's predictions, the police found that the robbery is the handywork of old gang and swung into action. The police arrested three thieves in Bidar area of Karnataka.

The SP thanked the police dog Robin for playing a key role in catching the thieves within hours.