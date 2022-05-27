Kondamallepally: Village comes under CCTV glare

Kondamallepally (Nalgonda): District SP Rema Rajeshwari has stated that the police have been working to set up CCTV cameras to control crimes in the district.

On Thursday, she launched 32 wireless CCTV cameras in collaboration with people's representatives and traders' association at Vasavi Kalyana Mandapam in Kondamallapalli in Devarakonda constituency in the district. All the cameras will be connected to the District Police Command Control room to keep tabs on the ground situation in the village.

Rema Rajeshwari said CCTV cameras were coming with the latest technology to help the police keep pace with the changing times to ensure public order. She listed their benefits and crucial role in building a crime-free society. She informed that the CCTV footage was being used to track down culprits in many cases. She called for installation of CCTV cameras in every village to facilitate a peaceful environment by preventing unethical activities. She urged people's representatives in all the villages in the district to cooperate with the measures taken by the police department and extend aid in setting up the CCTV system in their areas.

She thanked the Gram Panchayat and Varthaka Sangam of Mallepally for donating Rs 5 lakh each for setting up 32 CC cameras in the village. Devarakonda DSP Nageshwar Rao, Kondamallapalli CI, Sarpanch, MPTC, ZPTC, traders participated in the programme.