Konijeti Rosaiah was inducted as Finance Minister for the period 2004 to 2009. He was also handling other portfolios such as Legislative Affairs, Planning, Health and Medical and Family Welfare in the Cabinet of Dr. Y. S. Rajashekar Reddy. In 2009, once again, he was chosen as Member of the Legislative Council and he was again inducted in the DR. Y. S. Rajashekara Reddy Ministry as Minister for Finance, planning and legislative Affairs.

During his tenure as the Finance Minister Dr. Konijeti Rosaiah envisioned the transformation of Andhra Pradhesh as a treasure trove through financial reforms. He has presented the Andhra Pradesh State budget 16 times, which also includes 7 times in a row; it is a remarkable record in the nation, which established him as a distinguishing politician of India.

During smudging situations to and his preparation of the State Budget illustrates this perspicuously. In fact, at a time, when technology as well as industries has started occupying a cardinal place when compared to many other basic needs which were pushed down to occupy a lesser or no significant allocation generally in the Budgets, Dr. Konijeti Rosaih, with his humanistic and conspicuous approach, allocated Rs. 4,793.73 crores for the construction for 17,65,000 houses to the poor and the downtrodden people of the society . In fact, the budgets presented by Dr. Konjijeti Rosiah were aimed at the overall development of the common man in a congenial manner.

Dr. Konijeti Rosaiah, could bridge the development programmes in the Andhra Pradesh state, during smudging situation too and his preparation of the state budget illustrates this perspicuously. In fact, at a time, when technology as well as industries started occupying a cardinal place, compared to many other basic needs that were pushed down to occupy a lesser or no significant allocation generally in the Budgets, Dr. Konijeti Rosaiah, with his humanistic and conspicuous approach, allocated Rs. 4,793.73 crores for the construction of 17,65,000 houses to the poor and the downtrodden people of the society.

The budgets presents by Rosaiah were aimed at the overall development of the common man in a congenial manner. Once commenting on the Budget which he presented in the year, 2007-2008, Dr. Konijeti Rosaiah himself accosted.

"I am not building castles in the air, I am very realistic. It is really a historic and progressive budget. We have not changed the priorities nor neglected any sectors… It is a path-breaking, development-focused, welfare-oriented and growth-accelerated budget ".

Today, 4th July, Konijeti Rosaiah, would be celebrating his birthday, we wish he celebrates many birthday's in years to come. Also wishing him good health, peace and prosperity.