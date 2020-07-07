Kothagduem: Andhra Bank staff attack tribal farmer in Yellandu

Yellandu (Kothagduem): The bank staff attacked a tribal farmer at Yellandu mandal headquarters on Tuesday.



According to sources, Ashok, a tribal farmer from Amarsingh thanda in Yellandu mandal, took gold loan from Andhra Bank of Yellandu branch seven months ago. On Tuesday, he had deposited Rs 70,000 for clearing his gold loan. He alleged that when he asked to return his gold ornaments, which he pledged to the bank for the loan, the bank officials didn't return his gold ornaments.

The bank officers said that they will return his gold ornaments only after he clears his crop loan, he added.

A heated argument took place between the farmer and the bank officials. The farmer alleged that the bank officials had beaten him and threw him out of the bank.

The injured farmer gave a complaint to the police, who registered a case and started investigation.