Kothagudem: 28% bonus on profits to SCCL workers

Kothagudem: Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) Chairman and Managing Director N Sridhar on Tuesday informed that the company has announced 28% bonus on profit to workers.

Stating that the amount will be paid on October 23, he informed that the company had a net profit of Rs 993.86 crores in 2019-20 financial year; of this, 28%, that means Rs 278.28 crores will be distributed to workers. Each worker would get Rs 60,468, he added.

Sridhar also said that the company will pay pending salary of March to all workers on October 23 along with bonus. The company has planned to deposit Rs 25,000 as Dasara festival advance into the bank account of every worker from October 19, he added.