Kothagudem: 4 held with ganja worth Rs 7.3 crore

Kothagudem: Police seized a huge cache of dry ganja worth Rs 7.3 crore near Kothagudem and arrested four persons, who were smuggling the substance in two separate mini-trucks to Hyderabad.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Sunil Dutt informed that the contraband, packed in 104 bags, weighed around 3,653.1 kilograms.

Chunchupalli SI, B Mahesh and staff during vehicle checking on Tuesday evening at Brundavanam village on Kothagudem-Khammam road found that the narcotic was being smuggled in hidden bags beneath fish containers in two mini trucks.

The arrested were identified as Kasle Venkatesh from Jagadgirigutta, Kasle Subhash from Malchapur from Bhalki taluk in Bidar district in Karnataka State.

The two other drivers, Kidle Nafeez from Kidle village in Shakreetaluk, Bharathpur district,Rajasthan, and Imran Khan fromFatepurTaga fromDhoj taluk in Faridabad district in Haryana, were transporting the ganja to Haryana at the behest of an accused, Arshad Khan.The accused procured the ganja from unknown persons at Chintoorin Andhra Pradesh, the SP said, adding an investigation was on.