Kothagudem: Bike rally marks Vinod Rao’s campaign

Kothagudem: The BJP candidate for Khammam, Tandra Vinod Kumar participated in a massive bike rally organised in Kothagudem as part of his first visit to the coal town on Thursday. The event was led by district party president KV Ranga Kiran during which supporters traversed on bikes from the border of Nayakangudem to the district party office in Kothagduem.

During the rally Rao greeted the people along the way. The district centre rang with the slogans of BJP workers.

Later, addressing a press conference Rao said, “As a child of this land, I have clear vision to serve with my experience in business, technology and service sectors for 30 years.” Speaking on the occasion, Ranga Kiran called upon every worker to work hard for Vinod Rao’s victory.

Rao announced that a vision document is being prepared with experts and veterans who have studied in London School of Economics and IIMs. He said that he will work for the development of industries so that employment opportunities will improve. He mentioned that he will regularise the house titles for the people of Kothagudem. He said that construction of an industrial cluster and an airport in the 600 acres of land owned by the Sea are on his agenda. “The Central government under the leadership of Narendra Modi has provided funds of about Rs 12000 crores for national highways, Vaikuntha Dham, farmers’ platforms, CC roads, side canals, sports grounds, and various welfare schemes under NREGS funds in villages and towns,” said Rao.

Parliament Convenor Namburi Ramalingeswara Rao, Co-Convenor Zillarapu Srinivas, along with others participated.