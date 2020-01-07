Trending :
Kothagudem Collector Rajat Kumar Saini calls for villagers help in making Palle Pragathi success

Kothagudem Collector Rajat Kumar Saini calls for villagers help in making Palle Pragathi success
District Collector Rajat Kumar Saini on Tuesday visited the Gundala mandal and reviewed the works taken up under the ongoing Palle Pragathi

Kothagudem: District Collector Rajat Kumar Saini on Tuesday visited the Gundala mandal and reviewed the works taken up under the ongoing Palle Pragathi programme.

He interacted with the villagers and sought to know their issues. Speaking on the occasion, he appealed to the people to cooperate with the officers and make the Palle Pragathi programme a grand success.

He also expressed satisfaction over taking up various developmental works in the mandal.

The Collector said every person should the take the responsibility of keeping their villages neat and clean.

Later, he spoke to the officials and directed them to complete the works of cremation grounds and dumping yards within the stipulated time.

