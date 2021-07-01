Kothagudem: Effective implementation of Panchayat Raj Act will develop villages

Kothagudem:Effective implementation of new Panchayat Raj Act is more helpful for the development of all the villages across the State, observed Principal Secretary of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development (PR&RD) Sandeep Kumar Sultania.

On Thursday, he inaugurated Palle Pragathi programme in Abbugudem village of Annapureddipalli mandal in the district. District Collector (FAC) D Anudeep and ITDA Project Officer VP Goutham accompanied him.

Speaking on the occasion, Sandeep Kumar said after the implementation of new Panchayat Raj Act in 2018, the government has been giving funds regularly to all villages. Besides, the government started Palle Pragathi and Haritha Haram programmes for village development and all the three phases of these programmes yielded good results, he added.

About 9,000 panchayat secretaries were appointed recently to take all measures and to monitor village development and tractors, trucks and other facilities were provided to all the Panchayats, he said.

The Principal Secretary also observed Haritha Haram plants and nurseries in the villages. After observing Vykuntadhamam in the village, the Principal Secretary said the government had constructed modern Vykuntadhamam in all villages with all facilities. He observed that Palle Pragathi programme has changed faces of villages.

Sandeep Kumar directed the officials of various departments to work in coordination to achieve the government targets. Sanitation department staff told to clean all drainages and roads to prevent seasonal diseases. He hailed the services of all the officials in preventing spread of Covid in villages and appealed to the people to take all precautions and to follow Covid norms always. Later, Sandeep Kumar participated planted saplings in the village as part of Haritha Haram programme.

MLA M Nageswara Rao and officials of various departments attended the programme.