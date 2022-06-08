Kothagudem: Fish-laden truck overturns, village make off with the catch

Kothagudem: With Mrigashira set to fall on Wednesday, the villagers and passersby in Burgampad mandal in the district have had a godsend load of fish at their disposal for free, following an accident.

The number of villagers took away hundreds of fish home. The incident took place near Manuguru cross road which is few distance of the ITC paper board limited company Sarapaka village under the Burgumphad mandal in Kothagudem district. According to sources, a fish loaded truck which was coming from Andhra Pradesh overturned at Manuguru crossroad in the district. The driver got sustained injuries in the accident. He was shifted to a hospital.

Fish were seen spilled on the middle of the high way. As word spread about the accident, the local people from the villages rushed spot with in few minutes and not just the fish strewn all around were looted but the remaining cargo in the vehicle was also emptied.

People were vying with each other to carry as many fish as possible . Some of them brought gunny sacks to run away with the loot while others were seen carrying the catch in their bare hands.

Each of the fish weighted around 2kg and the truck was carrying nearly carrying 4000 fish informed locals.