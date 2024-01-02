Live
Kothagudem: Ganja seized from abandoned truck
Tekulapalli Police in BhadradriKothagduem district seized 120 kg of ganja worth Rs 30 lakh on Monday.
Tekulapalli Sub InspectorRamana Reddy along with his staff was conductingroutine vehicle checks. A person was seen moving suspiciously and on seeing the cops, he fled the spot, leaving behind a truck bearing the number of KA 38A3677.
On close examination of the vehicle, police found three iron almirahs built into its body. Ganja packets were stacked behind an almirah. It was learnt that the vehicle was registered in the name of one Mohammed Shakeel Pasha in Bidar. When he was questioned, Pasha said he gave his vehicle for hire to one Mazhar a few days ago. A team has been formed to nab the absconding driver.
SP Dr G Vineeth has stated that they are taking all measures to prevent smuggling of ganja and drugs and other intoxicants into the state. Checkpoints have been set up inter-state borders to keep an eye on the illegal activities round the clock.