X
X
Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Kothagudem: Ganja worth Rs 31.5 lakh seized

Ganja and car seized at a border check post in Bhadrachalam on Thursday

Ganja and car seized at a border check post in Bhadrachalam on Thursday

Highlights

Police have seized ganja worth about Rs 31.5 lakh in a car parked at a border check post in Bhadrachalam on Thursday

Kothagudem: Police have seized ganja worth about Rs 31.5 lakh in a car parked at a border check post in Bhadrachalam on Thursday.

Sub-Inspector B Mahesh informed the media here that the police have found a car parked near the check post for long hours and after checking, they found 208 kg of ganja inside the car.

Police seized ganja and car and booked a case.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories
X
X