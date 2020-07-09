Kothagudem: Ganja worth Rs 31.5 lakh seized
Kothagudem: Police have seized ganja worth about Rs 31.5 lakh in a car parked at a border check post in Bhadrachalam on Thursday.
Sub-Inspector B Mahesh informed the media here that the police have found a car parked near the check post for long hours and after checking, they found 208 kg of ganja inside the car.
Police seized ganja and car and booked a case.
