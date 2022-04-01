Kothagudem: GSR Trust lauded for care of the poor

Kothagudem: Dr GSR Charitable Trust has organised free eye surgeries as many as 31 people. On Thursday, trust founder and Director of Public Health Gadala Srinivas Rao met the people who were operated upon at the hospital in Hyderabad.

Speaking to media persons on the occasion, Srinivas Rao informed that the trust organised a free health camp on March 12 in Kothagudem. During the camp, the doctors noted that 31 people had eye-related issues. As per their advice, the trust shifted them to Hyderabad for eye operations. Initially, 20 people were discharged from the hospital after the operation. On Thursday the remaining 11 people were discharged. The trust provided free food, accommodation, transport facilities and distributed spectacles to them.

The beneficiaries profusely thanked him for rendering charitable services.