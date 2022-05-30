Kothagudem: Heavy rain lashes Bhadradri district

Kothagudem: An untimely rains wreaked havoc in Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Sunday. A number of trees were uprooted and heavy rain accompanied by strong winds caused extensive damage to the crops.

Temple town Bhadrachalam, industrial town Palvoncha and coal town Kothagudem reeled under the downpour, which stalled traffic and inundated several low-lying areas. At several places, power lines and poles were brought down. Power was interrupted around the district in the evening hours. The devotees suffered hardships in Bhadrachalam as the rain spoiled their plans.

The civic and the electricity staff were pressed into service to remove the fallen trees on the roads. The roof of the district library building was flown away and books were damaged.. A heavy tree fell on an auto at Kothagudem railway station. Two persons were injured in the incident.