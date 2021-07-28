Kothagudem: ITC Mission takes up plantation drive

Kothagudem: The forest department of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, in partnership with ITC Mission Sunehra Kal (MSK), launched a plantation drive programme at Sarapaka under the Burgampadu mandal on Wednesday.

District Collector Anudeep Durishetty launched the plantation drive programme and planted saplings on the occasion. Later, he reviewed the Soil and Moisture Conservation (SMC) activities taken up by ITC-MSK.

Earlier, ITC-MSK programme manager Sai Kiran gave details about works initiated under biodiversity conservation activities under Natural Resource Management initiatives. A total of 8 farm ponds, 8 sunken ponds, 3 percolation tanks, 14 rock-filled dams and 20 stone gully plugs were demonstrated to the senior officials. Kiran explained that the seed balls were prepared by the women nursery, which is being supported ITC–MSK under women empowerment programmes.

The Collector lauded the efforts of ITC-MSK in providing solid waste management training, vocational training and women empowerment initiatives. He keenly observed the seed ball technique and elicited details from ITC-MSK officials.Unit Head ITC-PSPD Siddharth Mohanty presented a plant to the Collector.

HR manager Syam Kiran, chief manager Chengal Rao, raw material head AK Singh, MSK team, SSGS NGO team, Pratham vocational training students and Myradaand Washi NGO team were present.