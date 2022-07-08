Kothagudem: Krishnasagar ITI in bad shape

Kothagudem: The students of Krishnasagar ITI, a residential ITI at Bhadrachalam in Burgampahad mandal of Kothagudem district, have been facing a number of issues for the past few years. The repeated appeals by the students to the principal and other higher officers fell on deaf ears.



A large number of tribal students join the institute as it had earned a good name in terms of results and placements. But the woes began with the government not giving funds for the development of the ITI for the past few years. Though the old building is in bad shape, no measures have been taken to repair it or there is no proposal to build a new one.

Even the hostel rooms are in bad condition. As of now, about 100 students are sharing 10 rooms as other rooms are in very bad shape. There are also issues like lack of proper drinking water facility at the institute. The students allege that they have to fetch water in tins or buckets from other sources both for drinking and other purposes. They say that their appeals to the principal and other officials did not help in improving the situation.

The institute is in a forest and there have been a number of incidents when snakes and other animals enter the premises. Even proper sanitation is not maintained on the campus, they added.

One of the students told The Hans India that he got the admission in the institute through online process but now he is worried since there are neither basic facilities nor faculty here.

The students say that it has now become a self-managed hostel. They get rice from outside and cook in the hostel rooms, they informed.

When asked, Principal Laxman said that they had sent proposals for the development of the institute to the ITDA and the government but so far no action has been taken.