Kothagudem: MP Nama angry at officials for not attending DISHA meeting

Kothagudem: Khammam MP Nama Nageswara Rao expressed anger on the officers, who didn't attend Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting, which he chaired, at Kothagudem Club on Wednesday. He noticed that some of the department officers mainly from railway department didn't attended the meeting. He also spewed fire on the officials for not following protocol

and warned that complaints will be made to the higher ups against those, who didn't follow protocol in every programme.

The MP reviewed all the Central schemes, which were being implemented in the district. after enquiring about the pending works of both Central and State governments, he directed the officials concerned to complete all the pending works within the stipulated time and send proposals for new works immediately.

Speaking at the meeting, MP Nama said the State government had implemented several schemes for the farmers. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had implemented new Revenue Act for the benefit of the people and asked the officials to create awareness about the various government schemes to the people in villages.

He also discussed Central government schemes and allotted works. He told the officers to utilise all the Central government works for the development of roads and others. He also reviewed Swatch Bharath mission, construction of

individual toilets in villages and MNREGA works in

the district.

Nama Nageswara Rao directed the officials to prevent illegal sand transport in the district and told them to take strict action on smugglers involved in illegal sand transport.

District Collector Dr MV Reddy, DRDA Project Director Madhusudhan Raju, Joint Collector Anudeep, ITDA PO P Gowtham, Zilla Parishad Chairman K Kanakaiah, MP Malothu Kavitha, MLAs Vanama Venkateswara Rao, Ramulu Naik and other officers attended the meeting.