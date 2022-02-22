Kothagudem: Nama exhorts TRS workers to strengthen the party

Kothagudem: Every member should work for strengthening the TRS in the district, stated Khammam MP Nama Nageswararao while addressing the party workers here on Monday.

Nama visited Kothagudem district and participated in the party meeting led by district party president, MLA Rega Kantha Rao.

Nama appealed to the party workers and leaders to create awareness among the people about the government schemes. He said only TRS government is implementing a number of welfare schemes. People are happy in the KCR regime, he added.

Later, Nama congratulated newly-appointed district party president and MLA Rega Kantha Rao.

MLA Vanama Venkateswara Rao, zonal Chairman K Kanakaiah and all mandal party presidents participated in the meeting.