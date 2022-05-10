Kothagudem: Officials begin drilling of borewell in tribal hamlet

Kothagudem: The people in the tribal hamlet Advavi Ramavaram expressed happiness when the government sanctioned borewell in their village, thus giving them much-needed from acute water problem.The drilling work of the borewell started on Monday.

The villagers conveyed special thanks to The Hans India which visited their village and published an story about the acute drinking water issue in the hamlet.The Hans India published the story on Advavi Ramavaram people titled "Severe water scarcity grips tribal hamlet" on May 4.









District Collector D Anudeep and Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Project Officer P Gautham immediately responded on the story and sanctioned one borewell for the village.



The borewell drilling work started in the village on Monday. The Mission Bhaghiratha department Assistant Engineer P Kishore and village sarpanch Sridevi and TRS mandal president P Narasimha Rao launched the drilling.

Village Sarpanch Sridevi conveyed special thanks to The Hans India. She said it was a long-pending issue in the village. In every summer the people leave the village due to shortage of drinking water.

She said nearly 150 people are living in the Adavi Ramavaram village and they depend only on two borewells. While onebore well is lying defunct and another one takes nearly 30 minutes times for filling one pot.

The residents of the village appealed to officials several times but they did not respond, she added. The government sanctioned one borewell after the story was published in The Hans India. She said she was happy that the problem was solved this season. She conveyed special thanks to district Collector D Anudeep and ITDA Project Officer P Gautham and other officials.