Kothagudem Onetown Police nabbed two-wheeler thief during vehicle checks

Kothagudem Onetown Police PS At the Post Office Center under Kothagudem One Town Police Station, SSI Vijaya along with his staff was conducting vehicle checks when the police saw a man coming on a two-wheeler and tried to run away.

He was caught. Later he was interrogated and his name was Salla Chandrasekhar, S/o. Musalaiah, 38yrs, R/o. Hosing Board Colony, Chunchupalli, N/o. Ratnala Cheruvu, Mangalagiri, Guntur District. He allegedly stole three bikes from Kottagudem bus stand area.

Onetown CI Karunakar disclosed the details that the acceptance was done. He said that the accused was taken to the court for remand.CI congratulated Head Constable Ghani, Constables Suresh, Veeranna, Naresh and Prasad for their efforts on this occasion.