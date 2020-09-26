X
X
Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Kothagudem: Police arrests Maoist gram committee member

Police arrests Maoist gram committee member
x

Police arrests Maoist gram committee member

Highlights

Police officials arrested a Maoist gram committee member and seized explosive material from him at Gondigudem village in Aswapuram mandal in the district on Saturday

Kothagudem: Police officials arrested a Maoist gram committee member and seized explosive material from him at Gondigudem village in Aswapuram mandal in the district on Saturday.

In a statement here, Manugur ASP P Sabharish informed that following a tip off that CPI (Maoist) Party gram committee members were planting explosives targeting the police, Aswapuram Rathish and staff conducted combing operations at the village.

During the search operations, the police spotted a villager carrying explosive material and took him into custody. During questioning the villager revealed his identity as Madivi Suraiah of Gundlamadugu village in Aswapuram mandal.

The police recovered one tiffin box, 10 gelatin sticks, two detonators, 125 metre electric wire and two batteries from his possession, informed the ASP.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories
X
X