Kothagudem: Police arrests Maoist gram committee member

Kothagudem: Police officials arrested a Maoist gram committee member and seized explosive material from him at Gondigudem village in Aswapuram mandal in the district on Saturday.

In a statement here, Manugur ASP P Sabharish informed that following a tip off that CPI (Maoist) Party gram committee members were planting explosives targeting the police, Aswapuram Rathish and staff conducted combing operations at the village.

During the search operations, the police spotted a villager carrying explosive material and took him into custody. During questioning the villager revealed his identity as Madivi Suraiah of Gundlamadugu village in Aswapuram mandal.

The police recovered one tiffin box, 10 gelatin sticks, two detonators, 125 metre electric wire and two batteries from his possession, informed the ASP.