Kothagudem: Police move to wean tribals from Maoists

Kothagudem: As part of community policing, Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt on Friday distributed water filters and mosquito mats to tribal people in Kurnapalli, Errabor and Bodanalli under Cherla agency mandal.

Addressing the tribals, Dutt said police department was focusing on the development of tribal people in villages and keen to know the issues of tribals in villages that were under Maoists' impact. He appealed to the people to support the development works taken up by the police department. The SP assured of setting up of networks and TVs for tribal students, who were attending online classes.

OSD Tirupati, ASP Dr G Vineeth and other officials have accompanied the SP.