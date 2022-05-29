Kothagudem-Sathupally railway line launched

Kothagudem: With an aim for transport of coal in environment-friendly manner, the Singareni Colliries Company Limited (SCCL) on Saturday launched the Kothagudem- Sathupalli railway line, informed company chairman and managing director N Sridhar.

Addressing the media, N Sridhar informed that the railway line of Kothagudem-Sathupally was completed and trail run was initiated on Saturday. He said that in this railway line, the SCCL will transport 30,000 tonnes of coal from Sathupalli open caste to Kothagudem per day. He added that 100 lakhs tones of coal could be transported every year in this way.

The SCCL constructed 54 kilometers track with Rs 928 crore within a stipulated time, he said. He reminded that the construction of new railway line began in February 2020.

He recalled that earlier the SCCL transported the coal through trucks from here. In a total investment of Rs 927.94 crores, the SCCL shared Rs 618.55 crores and South Central Railways shared Rs 309.39 crores for the construction of new railway line he added. Sridhar informed that 102 bridges were constructed in the way of railway line. He conveyed special thanks to South Central Railway officers and SCCL officers who strived hard for construction of railway line.