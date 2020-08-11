Kothagudem: SCCL Director Finance N Balaram receives 'Our Neighbourhood Hero' award

Kothagudem: Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) Director Finance N Balaram received the award 'Our neighbourhood Hero' from HDFC bank. On Tuesday, HDFC Bank Senior Vice-President, Zonal Head (South) Vishal Bhatia presented the award to Director Balaram in his office.



Director Balaram conducted several social activities and strived hard to protect the environment in his own style. He planted 6,500 plants in the ten areas of Singareni and also planted 5,000 plants in his hometown in Mahbubnagar district.

The HDFC recognised the Director's services and selected for the award, informed Vishal Bhatia, who along with others had felicitated Director Balaram on the occasion.