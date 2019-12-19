Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Kothagudem: SCCL releases brochures of Singareni Day events

Kothagudem: SCCL releases brochures of Singareni Day events
Highlights

Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) Director (Operations) S Chandra Sekhar has released brochures of the cultural events to be held as part of...

Kothagudem: Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) Director (Operations) S Chandra Sekhar has released brochures of the cultural events to be held as part of Singareni Day celebrations on December 23 in Kothagudem.

Addressing the media at the conference hall of the company's corporate office in Kothagudem on Thursday, the Director said on the occasion of Singareni Day celebrations, cultural programmes have been planned with noted film artistes and comedians at the Corporate Club.

He appealed to the Singareni workers and their family members to take part in celebrations and make the event a grand success.

He also added that the company has made elaborate arrangements for the day.

General Managers of the company K Basavaiah and A Anand Rao, Deputy General Managers D Solman, Srinivas, Bethi Raju and Vara Prasad Rao and others were present.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes North India20 Dec 2019 12:09 PM GMT

6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes North India

Death sentence given to convicts of 2008 Jaipur blast case
Death sentence given to convicts of 2008 Jaipur blast case
Ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh gets life sentence for rape
Ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh gets life sentence for rape
President Ramnath Kovind arrives in Hyderabad for winter sojourn
President Ramnath Kovind arrives in Hyderabad for winter sojourn
Saved economy that was heading towards disaster, says PM Modi
Saved economy that was heading towards disaster, says PM Modi


Top