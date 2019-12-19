Kothagudem: SCCL releases brochures of Singareni Day events

Kothagudem: Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) Director (Operations) S Chandra Sekhar has released brochures of the cultural events to be held as part of Singareni Day celebrations on December 23 in Kothagudem.

Addressing the media at the conference hall of the company's corporate office in Kothagudem on Thursday, the Director said on the occasion of Singareni Day celebrations, cultural programmes have been planned with noted film artistes and comedians at the Corporate Club.

He appealed to the Singareni workers and their family members to take part in celebrations and make the event a grand success.

He also added that the company has made elaborate arrangements for the day.

General Managers of the company K Basavaiah and A Anand Rao, Deputy General Managers D Solman, Srinivas, Bethi Raju and Vara Prasad Rao and others were present.

