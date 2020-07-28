Kothagudem: SCCL signs agreement with multi-speciality hospitals

Kothagudem: Taking all precautions for the employees of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), an agreement was made with six multi-speciality hospitals for providing better treatment to their workers affected with corona, informed Company Directors S Chandra Sekhar and Balaram.

On Tuesday, they conducted a video conference with all General Managers of the company from Singareni Office at Hyderabad. They said the company purchased 1800 doses of injections, prepared by Hetero for Covid patients. They also informed that the company has given 10% allowance to the health staff, who are providing services to corona patients and Rs 300 per day is being paid to contract workers.

The directors told the workers not to get panic about coronavirus as the company has taken all measures to stop the spreading of Covid-19.

General Manager of Co-ordination Ravi Shanker, Chief Medical Officer Dr M Srinivas and resident Doctor Siva Kumar were participated along with Directors.