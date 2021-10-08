Kothagudem: SP Sunil Dutt donates college fee to tribal student

Kothagudem: District Superintendent of Police (SP) Sunil Dutt on Friday donated Rs 20,000 to a tribal student K Joga Rao to pursue higher studies, at Dummagudem.

The SP visited Dummagudem police station on Friday and inspected files and others. then he came to know Joga Rao, a tribal student, who secured All India 9th rank and got seat in National Sports University, but unable to pay the fee to get admission due to financial problems.

Joga Rao is a resident of Lingapuram village under Dummagudem mandal in Bhadrachalam division.

SP Sunil Dutt called Joga Rao to the police station and enquired about his financial issues. He gave Rs 20,000 for the college fee and assured of further support. Earlier the SP visited Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) office and interacted with the police personnel.