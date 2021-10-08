  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Kothagudem: SP Sunil Dutt donates college fee to tribal student

SP Sunil Dutt giving a cheque for Rs 20,000 to tribal student K Joga Rao, who is the All India 9th ranker in sports, at Dummagudem police station on Friday
x

SP Sunil Dutt giving a cheque for Rs 20,000 to tribal student K Joga Rao, who is the All India 9th ranker in sports, at Dummagudem police station on Friday

Highlights

District Superintendent of Police (SP) Sunil Dutt on Friday donated Rs 20,000 to a tribal student K Joga Rao to pursue higher studies, at Dummagudem.

Kothagudem: District Superintendent of Police (SP) Sunil Dutt on Friday donated Rs 20,000 to a tribal student K Joga Rao to pursue higher studies, at Dummagudem.

The SP visited Dummagudem police station on Friday and inspected files and others. then he came to know Joga Rao, a tribal student, who secured All India 9th rank and got seat in National Sports University, but unable to pay the fee to get admission due to financial problems.

Joga Rao is a resident of Lingapuram village under Dummagudem mandal in Bhadrachalam division.

SP Sunil Dutt called Joga Rao to the police station and enquired about his financial issues. He gave Rs 20,000 for the college fee and assured of further support. Earlier the SP visited Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) office and interacted with the police personnel.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X