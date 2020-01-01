Kothagudem: Tight security for Teppotsavam, Uttara Dwara Darshanam in Bhadrachalam

Kothagudem: Tight security arrangements are in place for the ongoing Mukkoti Ekadasi festival at the Lord Rama temple in Bhadrachalam, informed Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt.

Addressing the police officials at a meeting held on Wednesday, he said the security should be beefed up for the Teppotsavam (float festival) on river Godavari to be held on January 5, and Uttara Dwara Darshanam programme on January 6, early hours.

Adding that CCTV cameras near the temple and main centres of the town were already been installed, the SP directed the officials to beef up security at sensitive places in the town.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Operations) A Ramana Reddy, Assistant Superintendent of Police Rajesh Chandra, Trainee IPS Rohith Raju, DSPs SM Ali, Ravinder Reddy, Prasad and inspectors attended the meeting.

