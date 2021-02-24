Kothagudem: Two Maoists arrested

Kothagudem: The local police arrested an area committee member of banned CPI (Maoist) party and a courier at Cherla in the district on Tuesday. Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt informed here that the Cherla police and the personnel of CRPF 141 Battalion,who were engaged in patrolling duty at Cherla bus stand area, spotted two persons moving suspiciously.

They took the duo into custody and upon questioning, they were identified as Paddam Munni alias Tellam Munni, Indravati Area Committee Member

(Dandakaranya) of Savanar village and Jarpula Bansi, a contractor of Avupalli of Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh.

Munni joined the Maoists in 2011 and worked as a Militia member till 2014 of Maddedu Area Committee. In 2015, she was shifted to Krantikari Mahila Sangham (KMS) of Indravati Area Committee and in 2018, she was promoted as Area Committee Member (ACM), the SP said.

Bansi, who was working as courier to Maddedu Area Maoist party LGS commander Nagesh, used to supply groceries and explosives to naxals. The duo was heading towards Avupalli from Kunta carrying explosives when they were held, informed the SP.

A case under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) has been registered against the two persons at Cherla police station and they were sent to judicial custody. Fifty gelatin sticks and 50 electric detonators

were seized from them. Bhadrachalam ASP Vineeth and others were present.