Kothagudem: Union leaders ask SCCL to hold workers welfare meeting

Kothagudem: The workers and leaders of the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) has expressed anger on the management for not conducting "Structural" meetings in the company since last fifteen months.

The Structural meeting which is reported to help all the workers as the management discusses various welfare schemes and issues of the workers is believed to have been ignored.

Earlier the company used to hold meetings and discussed the workers' issues in regularly once in a month. The meeting was held in every unit once in a month in presence of the general manager, oncerned officials and recognised union members.

The workers used to submit the report during the meeting on issues and grievances they face in the company. The general manager and officials used to discuss it and if necessary used to send the report to the head office to solve the issue. The structural meeting was held as per the process of the company in every year. After that, in every two months or three months the structural meeting was held in presence of the company Director (Personal) with all the GMs and recognised union leaders. They used to discuss the pending issues. As per the pending issues, the company used to hold the meetings in every four months in presence of the chairman, managing director, general managers and union leaders at Hyderabad to discuss the pending issues and to come up with a solution. It is believed that structural meeting is very crucial for the development of company and the workers. The union leaders and workers alleged that the company has neglected workers issues and had not held any structural meetings since fifteen months.. Speaking to "The Hans India", Singareni Collieries Workers Union (AITUC) general secretary Vasidreddy Seetha Ramaiah alleged that the company failed to hold structural meeting since last fifteen months due to Covid pandemic.