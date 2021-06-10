Kothagudem: Villagers turn Vaikunta Dhamam into isolation centre

Aswaraopet (Kothagudem): Health and medical department officials on Wednesday forcibly shifted Covid patients from Vaikunta Dhamam in Moddulamada village to a nearby isolation centre.

According to information, Moddulamada village is a tribal village of Awaraopet mandal inhabited with about 150 families. Their main occupation is fishing.

On Monday, nearly 50 villagers showed corona symptoms and were tested positive. To protect their family members from getting infected with the virus, the patients went into isolation at Vaikunta Dhamam near the village. Other villagers were providing water and food to these patients. The Vaikunta Dhamam is newly constructed and yet to be inaugurated.

The officials came to know about this and visited Vaikunta Dhamam on Wednesday. They appealed to Covid patients to shift to government isolation centres in the mandal.

But the patients didn't obey their request and continued to live in Vaikunta Dhamam. The officials forcibly shifted 10 patients to a nearby isolation centre.