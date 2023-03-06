Kothwal Kesari concludes, Hyderabad CP gives away prizes

Hyderabad: The 'Kothwal Kesari' - wrestling championship, being organised by South Zone police, concluded on a grand note at Quli Qutub Shah Stadium on Sunday. Hyderabad Police Commissioner C V Anand was the chief guest and presented prizes, certificates, and medals to the winners. Under the ambit of community policing, for the first time, the city police have organized wrestling competitions to foster positive and productive police-community relations.

The championship had a total of around 260 participants, including 14 women and six police personnel. The championship started on March 3rd, and over the course of the following days, wrestlers from different parts of the region showcased their skills in the different weight categories.

The event had weight categories including 50kg, 57kg, 65kg, 74kg, 86kg, and 97kg. The women's event had a weight category of 80-120kg.

On the occasion, CV Anand said, "I am extremely pleased to see the success of the 'Kothwal Kesari' wrestling championship, and it's great to see community policing initiatives like this that promote healthy competition and foster a sense of community spirit. The championship is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the south zone and participants."

"Kothwal Kesari & Kothwal cricket cup will be annual events here after. We will tie up with the wrestling federation to make sure the points you score add up to your rankings," he announced.

The wrestlers' different grappling-type techniques and striving to obtain an advantage over their opponents enthralled the crowds.