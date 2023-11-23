  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

KP Vivekananda unveils wall poster of 105th annual Ursu celebrations

KP Vivekananda unveils wall poster of 105th annual Ursu celebrations
x
Highlights

That MLA KP Vivekananda unveiled the wall poster of 105th annual Ursu celebrations Hazrat Zinda Shah Madar R. Bhilla's at Suraram Division near Shapur Nagar Rythu Bazar in a program held by

That MLA KP Vivekananda unveiled the wall poster of 105th annual Ursu celebrations Hazrat Zinda Shah Madar R. Bhilla's at Suraram Division near Shapur Nagar Rythu Bazar in a program held by

Corporator Minister Satyanarayana, Division Presidents Puppala Bhaskar, Chothu Baba, Siddique, Feroz, Madhumohana, Ameer Ali Khan, Moiz, Annu, Madhu and others participated in this program.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X