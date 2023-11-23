Live
- Octogenarian daily-wage labourer files defamation suit against CPI-M mouthpiece in Kerala
- Google Maps suggestion left travellers stranded in desert for hours
- Arms & ammunition dropped from drone recovered from J&K’s Akhnoor sector
- Will help Indian Govt towards developing responsible AI: Google
- New MRI study reveals how brain changes in long-Covid patients
- Auto unions extend support to BRS in Ibrahimpatnam
- Haryana CM gives Rs 38 lakh to next of kin of hooch victims
- Madhu Yashki participates Girijana Athmeeya Sammelanam, assures support
- Talasani Srinivas Yadav directs officials to expedite arrangements for KCR's meeting
- LB Nagar BJP candidate Sama Rangareddy campaigns in Mansoorabad
Just In
KP Vivekananda unveils wall poster of 105th annual Ursu celebrations
Highlights
That MLA KP Vivekananda unveiled the wall poster of 105th annual Ursu celebrations Hazrat Zinda Shah Madar R. Bhilla's at Suraram Division near Shapur Nagar Rythu Bazar in a program held by
That MLA KP Vivekananda unveiled the wall poster of 105th annual Ursu celebrations Hazrat Zinda Shah Madar R. Bhilla's at Suraram Division near Shapur Nagar Rythu Bazar in a program held by
Corporator Minister Satyanarayana, Division Presidents Puppala Bhaskar, Chothu Baba, Siddique, Feroz, Madhumohana, Ameer Ali Khan, Moiz, Annu, Madhu and others participated in this program.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS