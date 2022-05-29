KPL-6 winners awarded

Kothur: Youth leader Kammari Shiva Chari stated that by taking part in sports competitions, good relations among the youth will increase and a peaceful society will be formed. Shiva Chari was the chief guest at the KPL-6 Cricket Tournament closing ceremony in Kothur Municipality on Sunday.

A total of 10 teams took part in the competition. After presenting the awards to the teams, Shiva Chari said that leadership qualities can be developed through sports. Winning and losing in sports is natural and today's defeat is the beginning of tomorrow's success, he added. He said that students should be encouraged to focus on sports in addition to their studies.

Manoj, Sai Chari, Bijli Raghu, Shekhar, Ganesh, Sandeep, Surya, Srikanth, players, youth leaders and others were present.