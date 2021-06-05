KR Foundation donates sanitisers, masks to Mahabubnagar police

Mahabubnagar: Appreciating the good services of police department in containing the spread of Covid-19 disease among the public by imposing strict lockdown and ensuring no unnecessary movement of people, the KR Foundation has donated as many as 2,000 sanitisers, 100 N-95 masks and 100 face shields to the Mahabubnagar police on Saturday.

Speaking at a programme, Pawan Kumar Yadav, Social worker and Chairman of KR Foundation said that be it corona or be it law and order, the police department is the only department that is standing in the front line to rescue the people and extending their helping hand during emergencies.

"During the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Mahabubnagar police have been doing their best to make sure that people stay safe in their homes and imposing strict vigilance and lockdown by constant checking of vehicles and containing unnecessary movement of pubic in the district.

In fact, the police men are the most vulnerable to the Covid-19 disease while rendering their service. Pawan kumar also urged the public to provide full support and cooperate with the police to ensure that the lock down is implemented perfectly and their by contain the spread of covid disease among the public.

Sanitisers, face shields and masks were handed over to Sridhar, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Mahabubnagar. The DSP welcome the help by the KR Foundation and said that it has further boosted the morale of the police persons to do more for the public.

The DSP also recollected that Pawan Kumar had also earlier helped the police department in installing CCTV cameras in their village, due to this; it helped the police to regularly monitor public movement and keep a tab on crime incidents.