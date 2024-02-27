Krishank alleges Centre failed to fulfil promises

Hyderabad: Giving the details of the Centre’s assistance to several States including Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and others, BRS leader Manne Krishank said on Monday that despite numerous announcements made to Telangana, the Centre failed to fulfil them.

Addressing a press conference here at Telangana Bhavan, Krishank slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that he had favoured the BJP-ruled states compared to Telangana. He said that only the BRS was committed to fighting the BJP at the Centre to safeguard the interests of the people of Telangana.

Krishank listed out details of spending in BJP-ruled States and said the Prime Minister sanctioned over 19,500 crore in Uttar Pradesh, in addition to Rs 17,000 crore in Ayodhya and another Rs 13,000 crore in Varanasi, Rs 1 lakh crore for development activities in Gujarat, and thousands of crores for the election-bound states like Odisha, Jammu and Kashmir, Goa, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Lakshadweep, while Telangana was left out of such initiatives, he alleged. Referring to the BJP as a ‘Big Jhoota Party’, Krishank criticised the delay in the establishment of the Turmeric Board and other promises made by the BJP leaders. He slammed the Congress over its failure to question the BJP in Parliament for not fulfilling the promises made to the State.