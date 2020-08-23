Krishna backwater enters Mattapally temple in Suryapet

With the rivers across the state getting heavy inflows due to the incessant rainfall for the last few days, the backwater of Krishna river entered Mattapally temple in Suryapet on Sunday morning.

The protection wall of the temple have seen leakages following which the water of the Pulichinthala project entered the temple.

The Pulichinthala project witnessed heavy inflows after water from upstream Nagarjuna Sagar project released on Saturday when the officials lifted 18 gates of the project. The temple authorities set up a pump set to remove the water.

Even in the last year, water entered the temple premises causing inconvenience to the temple priests to hold 'puja'.

On Sunday, the officials lifted 16 gates of the Pulichinthala project releasing water to the downstream to Prakasam barrage. At present, the inflow of the Pulinchinthala project is 3,41,433 cusecs and outflow is 3,18,066.