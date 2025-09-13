K.T. Rama Rao Addresses Massive BRS Gathering in Jogulamba Gadwal

Gadwal: A large public meeting of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) was held at the football stadium in Teri maidanam grounds, Jogulamba Gadwal district, on Friday under the leadership of party working president K.T. Rama Rao (KTR). Thousands of party activists and supporters took part in the rally and gathering, making it one of the biggest political events in the district in recent weeks.

The absence of Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy, who had won on a BRS ticket but later moved towards the Congress, drew attention. His decision not to attend stood out as he had previously told the media he remained with the BRS.

The rally began from Krishna Reddy’s bungalow and concluded at the stadium. Several senior leaders joined KTR, including former minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy, MLC Challa Venkata Ramireddy, Alampur MLA Vijayudu, RS Praveen Kumar, district in-charge Basu Hanumanthu Naidu, former Sports Authority chairman Anjaneyulu Goud, senior leader Nagarjuna Reddy Venkat Ramulu, and former municipal chairman B.S. Keshav along with councillors.

Speaking at the meeting, district in-charge Hanumanthu Naidu said the BRS would work to ensure strong results in upcoming local body polls and any possible by-elections. Newly joined leader B.S. Keshav pledged his commitment to strengthening the party in Gadwal.

In his address, KTR criticized elected representatives who had shifted from the BRS to the Congress, questioning their reasons for defection. He also highlighted development projects implemented during the previous BRS government, including irrigation schemes covering nearly 10 lakh acres, establishment of a medical and nursing college with a 100-bed hospital, and construction of housing units.

Despite heavy rain in the area, a large crowd attended the event, which BRS leaders described as a sign of continued grassroots support for the party in the district.