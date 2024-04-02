KTR advocates for farmers’ rights

Nalgonda: As part of his visit to Nalgonda, BRS working president KTR met with local farmersGanneboinaMallaiah and Borla Ram Reddy in Mushampalli village on Monday during which he heard their grievances and expressed solidarity with their plight. Later, he presented a cheque worth Rs 1 lakh to Mallaiah on behalf of party chief K Chandrashekar Rao.



Addressing the media, KTR highlighted Borla Ram Reddy’s significance as a symbol of the struggles faced by Telangana farmers. He mentioned that KCR had repeatedly acknowledged Ram Reddy’s name and the hardships he represents.

In addition, KTR urged the Congress ministers to directly engage with farmers and address issues such as power cuts and irrigation water shortages. He challenged the ministers to confront these challenges openly and transparently.

During discussions with villagers, KTR noted their concerns regarding the lack of drinking water and irrigation water shortages in the region over the past decade. He expressed deep concern over the impact of these issues on agricultural activities and livelihoods.

Regarding the recent changes in the political landscape, KTR said that the Congress government mismanaged water distribution leading to dried-up crops and water scarcity. He demanded that the state government provide compensation of Rs 25,000 per acre to farmers affected by artificial drought conditions.

Moreover, KTR also raised questions about the government’s responsibility in consoling and supporting farmers during critical times. He dismissed statements made by Minister for Irrigation Uttam Kumar Reddy regarding power supply, citing instances of power cuts even during official meetings.

Accompanying KTR during his visit were former minister G Jagadish Reddy, and leaders from the BRS, including the Kancharla Brothers.