KTR alleges Rs 8,888-cr corruption involving CM

Hyderabad: BRS working president K Taraka Rama Rao has claimed that a massive Rs 8,888 crore corruption scandal have occurred in the State involving Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. The alleged scam centered around mismanagement and fraudulent tender allocations under the AMRUT 2.0 scheme, KTR said, accusing the CM of using his position to benefit his family and close associates.

Addressing the media, KTR pointed out that in just three months after assuming office, Revanth Reddy orchestrated a colossal fraud by misusing his control over the Urban Development Department. The scheme, according to KTR, involved the illegal allocation of large-scale contracts to companies that lack the requisite qualifications, many of which are closely connected to the Chief Minister’s family.

The CM’s brother-in-law S Srujan Reddy owned Shodha Infrastructure Limited was awarded contracts worth Rs 1,137 crore, despite its meager profit declaration of Rs 2 crore. “The only qualification this company seems to have is its family connection to the Chief Minister,” KTR said.

The BRS leader also alleged that the public-listed Indian Hume Pipe Ltd was coerced into entering a joint venture with Shodha Infrastructure. Under this arrangement, Indian Hume Pipe was assigned only 20 per cent of the project work, while Shodha Infrastructure was handed 80 per cent, further gives currency to suspicions of foul play.

Further, KTR criticised Revanth Reddy for withholding key information about the AMRUT 2.0 tenders, preventing public oversight and transparency. He demanded that all details related to the scheme be made public for scrutiny. The BRS leader demanded the Congress-led State government to release all relevant documents regarding the AMRUT tenders.